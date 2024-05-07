Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Given “Buy” Rating at BWS Financial

BWS Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Ecovyst Trading Down 3.0 %

Ecovyst stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Ecovyst had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecovyst news, Director Susan F. Ward sold 24,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $251,202.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,794.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 16,734 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ecovyst by 35.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 17.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 722,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

