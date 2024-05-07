Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Shares Down 3.3%

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48. 1,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 11,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.67. On average, equities analysts predict that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edesa Biotech stock. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,602 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned 13.87% of Edesa Biotech worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

