Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Trading 25% Higher

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 440,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 131,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$9.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.