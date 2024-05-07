Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $144.91

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.91 ($1.82) and traded as low as GBX 141 ($1.77). Edinburgh Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 146.40 ($1.84), with a volume of 1,718,614 shares changing hands.

Edinburgh Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 144.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 143.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66. The company has a market cap of £563.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.49 and a beta of 0.80.

About Edinburgh Worldwide

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

