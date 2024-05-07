Elemental Altus Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) rose 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 39,570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 27,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82.

About Elemental Altus Royalties

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp., a precious metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition of royalties, streams, and other rights over mining projects. It has a portfolio of 11 royalties and streams in Australia, Chile, Canada, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Kenya. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

