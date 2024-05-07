Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

