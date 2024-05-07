Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Get Embraer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.50 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Embraer

Embraer Price Performance

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. Embraer has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. Embraer had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Embraer will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,880,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,318,000 after purchasing an additional 285,282 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Embraer by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,431,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 586,027 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 797,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,249,000 after buying an additional 59,084 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,884,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the 1st quarter worth $18,158,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embraer

(Get Free Report

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.