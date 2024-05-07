Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EDR. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $27.50 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.30.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavor Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 1,642,970 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.01 per share, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,240,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 1,642,970 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.01 per share, with a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,240,759.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,700,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,633 shares of company stock worth $4,317,277. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

