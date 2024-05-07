Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.26. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $57.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 38,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $616,385.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Energy Recovery news, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 38,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $616,385.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Moon purchased 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $166,732.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,567.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,560. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.