Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

ENFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

ENFN opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.56 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enfusion will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 33.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 783.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Enfusion by 680.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Enfusion in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

