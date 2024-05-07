Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Ennis Trading Up 0.4 %

Ennis stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.45. Ennis has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.43 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 10.14%.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ennis

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ennis during the first quarter valued at about $4,414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 760,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 70,755 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 31,702 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 663,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,602 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

