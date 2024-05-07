Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,452,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,271,000 after acquiring an additional 107,989 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,867,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,311,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,770,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,222,000 after buying an additional 27,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,374,000 after buying an additional 176,029 shares during the period.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $133.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $146.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.91.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENTG

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.