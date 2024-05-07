EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of EQT worth $47,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of EQT by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT stock opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.09. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $45.23.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

