Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Essex Property Trust worth $49,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 632.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,268 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,304,000. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.76.

NYSE ESS opened at $255.63 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $255.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

