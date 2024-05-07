European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$3.50.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners raised European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$3.30 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.85 to C$2.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.14.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ERE.UN
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.61%.
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.