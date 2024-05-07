European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$3.50.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners raised European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$3.30 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.85 to C$2.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.14.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$2.32 on Monday. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$2.12 and a 12 month high of C$3.38. The company has a market cap of C$212.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.61%.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

