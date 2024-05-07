Evercore ISI Increases Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $50.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.
Twist Bioscience Price Performance
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience
In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $143,767.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $37,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,272,219.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $143,767.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,211 shares of company stock valued at $449,573 in the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
