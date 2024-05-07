Evercore ISI Increases Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $50.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

View Our Latest Report on TWST

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $143,767.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $37,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,272,219.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $143,767.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,211 shares of company stock valued at $449,573 in the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.