Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 80.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,103,000 after acquiring an additional 73,754 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $142.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $164.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.67.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

