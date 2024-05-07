Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Lowered to C$1,950.00 at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$2,000.00 to C$1,950.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
FFH has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1,820.83.
Fairfax Financial Trading Up 0.5 %
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The company had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 193.642409 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Fairfax Financial
In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total value of C$2,882,388.96. In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total value of C$2,882,388.96. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,468.47, for a total transaction of C$1,468,470.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 190 shares of company stock worth $273,877 and have sold 4,572 shares worth $5,835,859. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
