Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$1,275.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FFH. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1,820.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$1,551.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,489.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,339.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.87. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$910.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,563.49.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The firm had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 193.642409 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fairfax Financial

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total value of C$2,882,388.96. In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total value of C$2,882,388.96. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,468.47, for a total transaction of C$1,468,470.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 190 shares of company stock valued at $273,877 and sold 4,572 shares valued at $5,835,859. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.