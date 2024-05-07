Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$1,800.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FFH. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cormark lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1,820.83.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$1,551.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$910.44 and a 1-year high of C$1,563.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,489.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,339.40.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$81.40 by C($9.42). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.25 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 193.642409 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fairfax Financial

In related news, Director Christine N. Mclean acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1,349.98 per share, with a total value of C$107,998.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 589 shares in the company, valued at C$795,138.22. In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,468.47, for a total transaction of C$1,468,470.00. Also, Director Christine N. Mclean purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1,349.98 per share, with a total value of C$107,998.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$795,138.22. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 190 shares of company stock worth $273,877 and sold 4,572 shares worth $5,835,859. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

