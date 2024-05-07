FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Friday.

FARO stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $350.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Sexton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $30,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,782.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FARO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

