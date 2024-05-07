Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,565 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FRT stock opened at $102.12 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $107.61. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.32.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FRT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.