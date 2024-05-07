Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $302.00

Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 302 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 301.19 ($3.78), with a volume of 66390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.77).

Fidelity Special Values Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 286.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 277.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £983.39 million, a PE ratio of 1,764.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Fidelity Special Values Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a GBX 3.24 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,294.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

In related news, insider Ominder Dhillon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($6,909.55). 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

