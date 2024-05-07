First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Trading 3.8% Higher

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Free Report) was up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.12. Approximately 3,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 30,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (First Capital, RCF or the Fund) is an unincorporated open-end mutual fund governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 16, 2019, which may be amended from time to time (the Declaration of Trust).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.