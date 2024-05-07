First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.06

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and traded as low as $5.64. First Foundation shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 438,311 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FFWM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on First Foundation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

First Foundation Trading Down 2.1 %

First Foundation Announces Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $321.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is -1.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,230,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,041,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Foundation by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter worth about $2,140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,843,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

