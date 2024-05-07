First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 366 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth $36,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $72.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $169.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average is $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

