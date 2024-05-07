First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 441.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 299.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,362,790 shares of company stock worth $306,451,347 over the last ninety days. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Up 4.6 %

VRT stock opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 93.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

