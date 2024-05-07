First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WING. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $798,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.39.

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING opened at $395.84 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $400.74. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.87, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.98.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

