First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $177,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANET opened at $278.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.63. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.42 and a 12 month high of $307.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $111,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,474 shares of company stock valued at $96,640,840 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.53.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

