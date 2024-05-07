First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 51 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,761 shares of company stock worth $5,223,959 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $200.68 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.54 and a 12 month high of $210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

