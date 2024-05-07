First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Shares Down 0.8%

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 2,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 11,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.
The firm has a market cap of $43.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative net margin of 57.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of ($1.06) million during the quarter.
About First Seacoast Bancorp
First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.
