First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Shares Down 0.8%

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 2,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 11,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

First Seacoast Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $43.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative net margin of 57.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of ($1.06) million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of First Seacoast Bancorp

About First Seacoast Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 52,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.