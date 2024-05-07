First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM) Trading 0.9% Higher

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.85 and last traded at $28.66. Approximately 1,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 4.01% of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US small-cap companies that exhibit exposure to one or more investing factors. AFSM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

