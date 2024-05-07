First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 84 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.44, for a total transaction of $974,125.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,775,413.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.44, for a total transaction of $974,125.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,775,413.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,186,345 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPSC stock opened at $188.97 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $149.98 and a one year high of $218.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

