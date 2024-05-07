First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 934 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,628.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,177,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,368,000 after buying an additional 1,109,727 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 90,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 187,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 99,460 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,172,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,927,000 after purchasing an additional 81,201 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $54.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

