First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 49,728 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,329,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,495 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

