First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $126.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEIS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.