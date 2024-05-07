First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 309.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,501,000 after acquiring an additional 101,419 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTHR opened at $260.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.59. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $264.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total value of $582,198.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,030 shares of company stock worth $34,154,883. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.78.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

