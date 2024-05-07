First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in CDW were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CDW alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CDW by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,315,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,513,000 after acquiring an additional 41,472 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in CDW by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,016,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $205,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 822,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDW. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.50.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $221.82 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $164.62 and a one year high of $263.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.18 and a 200 day moving average of $229.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.