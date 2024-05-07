First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 1,278 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Ally Financial by 337.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY stock opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $41.56.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.