First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 13,812 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amcor alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,619.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMCR

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.