First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 1,526 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,728,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,358,000 after purchasing an additional 795,797 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,434,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,045,000 after purchasing an additional 507,193 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,893,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,394,000 after purchasing an additional 530,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,119,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,674,000 after purchasing an additional 179,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

