First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 579 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $253.07 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.54.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

