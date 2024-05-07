First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys New Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 347,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,789,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after buying an additional 49,443 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 79,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $3,030,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

