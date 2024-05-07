First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 41.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.48.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $149.24 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $149.29. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.91.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,679,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.