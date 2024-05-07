First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 66,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 108,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.65. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $29.15.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 8.29%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

