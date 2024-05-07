First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after purchasing an additional 501,385 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,751,000 after purchasing an additional 221,281 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 627,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,982,000 after purchasing an additional 177,686 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 348.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after buying an additional 173,628 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,285 shares of company stock worth $6,148,228 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ENPH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim cut Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.45.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

ENPH opened at $115.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average of $111.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $192.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

