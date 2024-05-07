First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth $96,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 10.0% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

NYSE:VIV opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0373 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on VIV shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

