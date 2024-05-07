First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.