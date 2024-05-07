First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1,133.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,850,000 after buying an additional 230,422 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $176.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $191.27.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

