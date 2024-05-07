First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $335,000 Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $436.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.96 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $640,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,772 shares of company stock worth $6,371,121 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on FDS

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.